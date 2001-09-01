Skip to main content
Growth and Human Capital

Good Data, Good Results
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/725160520154
Authors
Daniel Cohen, Marcelo Soto
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Cohen, D. and M. Soto (2001), “Growth and Human Capital: Good Data, Good Results”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/725160520154.
