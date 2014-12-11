Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greening Household Behaviour and Transport

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclmd0gjb-en
Authors
Ilka Ehreke, Boris Jaeggi, Kay W. Axhausen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ehreke, I., B. Jaeggi and K. Axhausen (2014), “Greening Household Behaviour and Transport”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 77, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclmd0gjb-en.
Go to top