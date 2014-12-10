Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greening Household Behaviour and Food

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclntbvs0-en
Authors
Katrin Millock
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Millock, K. (2014), “Greening Household Behaviour and Food”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrclntbvs0-en.
Go to top