This report focuses on demand for renewable energy and energy efficiency. It presents the results of follow-up of econometric analysis of the 2011 OECD Survey on Environmental Policy and Individual Behaviour Change (EPIC). The report complements the overview of the survey data provided in the 2014 OECD publication “Greening Household Behaviour: Overview from the 2011 Survey”...
Greening Household Behaviour and Energy
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
