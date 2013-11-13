The transition towards a green economy is a key factor for growth and prosperity in the German federal state of Brandenburg. Future living conditions will be determined by the course set now. We have to decide today how we want to live tomorrow, not only in economic terms, but also with regard to environmental stewardship. I am convinced that there is no alternative to a green transition when it comes to shaping the world to be a place worth living in. There are issues we have to deal with, but first and foremost there are great opportunities to seize. The relevant players in Brandenburg are aware of complex challenges resulting from the present transitional process. They are redoubling their efforts to promote further economic development towards sustainability. This study presents the green growth path of the regional growth core (RGC) Schönefelder Kreuz.
Green Growth in Brandenburg
An Analysis of the Regional Growth Core Schönefelder Kreuz
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
-
6 February 2024