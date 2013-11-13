Green Growth in Brandenburg

The transition towards a green economy is a key factor for growth and prosperity in the German federal state of Brandenburg. Future living conditions will be determined by the course set now. We have to decide today how we want to live tomorrow, not only in economic terms, but also with regard to environmental stewardship. I am convinced that there is no alternative to a green transition when it comes to shaping the world to be a place worth living in. There are issues we have to deal with, but first and foremost there are great opportunities to seize. The relevant players in Brandenburg are aware of complex challenges resulting from the present transitional process. They are redoubling their efforts to promote further economic development towards sustainability. This study presents the green growth path of the regional growth core (RGC) Schönefelder Kreuz.