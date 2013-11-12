Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Green Growth Challenges and the Need for an Energy Reform in Mexico

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd34pl338-en
Authors
Carla Valdivia de Richter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Valdivia de Richter, C. (2013), “Green Growth Challenges and the Need for an Energy Reform in Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1095, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd34pl338-en.
Go to top