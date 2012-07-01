The report takes stock of the latest developments in the overall economic and social conditions in EECCA countries, market signals and environmental governance arrangements that may facilitate the shift towards green growth, and discusses possible barriers and measures to overcome them. At the same time, the report delineates the possible elements of a more coherent and effective reform agenda. In such a way the report aims to serve as background and a starting point for follow up development of green growth policies in EECCA.
Green Growth and Environmental Governance in Eastern Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
