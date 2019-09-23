This paper aims to complement the OECD Recommendation of on Consumer Protection in E-Commerce and discuss consumer policy issues associated with consumer data practices, offering greater insights into how consumer protection authorities can and have applied the principles in the Recommendation to address those issues. The guide focuses on selected consumer data practices, including: i) deceptive representations about consumer data practices; ii) misrepresentations by omission; and iii) unfair consumer data practices. It then provides key business tips to comply with consumer protection principles under the E-commerce Recommendation.
Good practice guide on consumer data
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
