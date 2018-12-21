Skip to main content
Going local: a regional perspective on how trade affects labour markets and inequality

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2981f94c-en
Authors
Elena Rusticelli, David Haugh, Axelle Arquie, Lilas Demmou
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rusticelli, E. et al. (2018), “Going local: a regional perspective on how trade affects labour markets and inequality”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1530, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2981f94c-en.
