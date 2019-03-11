Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Going Digital: Shaping Policies, Improving Lives

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264312012-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Going Digital: Shaping Policies, Improving Lives, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264312012-en.
Go to top