Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Globalisation in Services

From Measurement to Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243156015316
Authors
Isabelle Bensidoun, Deniz Ünal-Kesenci
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bensidoun, I. and D. Ünal-Kesenci (2008), “Globalisation in Services: From Measurement to Analysis”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2008/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243156015316.
Go to top