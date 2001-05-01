Globalisation and Transformation

The globalisation of economic relationships and the systemic transformation in post-socialist countries are two interlacing processes and a mark of the turn of the century. Globalisation, that is, the institutional and real integration of national and regional markets into a single worldwide organism, is neither restricted to the last few decades, nor is it, as yet, an irreversible, let alone complete process. Even in its most advanced form it does not absolve nations from adopting sound economic policies, and their quality remains essential for economic efficiency and growth. In contrast, the market transformation of post-socialist economies and their integration with the world economy along capitalist lines is irreversible — precisely because of globalisation. The transformation will soon be complete, unlike globalisation, because the latter, being a dynamic, open-ended process, has no end, just as there is no end to socio-economic development. For this reason, and bearing in ...