Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Globalisation and Fisheries

Proceedings of an OECD-FAO Workshop
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037779-en
Authors
OECD, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/FAO (2008), Globalisation and Fisheries: Proceedings of an OECD-FAO Workshop, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264037779-en.
Go to top