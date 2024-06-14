This paper forms part of an OECD project which addresses the issue of the cost of reducing CO2 emissions by comparing the results from six global models of a set of standardised reduction scenarios. The project provides evidence on: i)projected carbon dioxide emissions through the next century, and ii) the carbon taxes and output costs entailed in reducing these emissions ...
Global 2100
Alternative Scenarios for Reducing Carbon Emissions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

