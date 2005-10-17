Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Getting the Most Out of Public Sector Decentralisation in Mexico

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/881825436538
Authors
Isabelle Joumard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. (2005), “Getting the Most Out of Public Sector Decentralisation in Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 453, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/881825436538.
Go to top