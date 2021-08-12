Getting the most out of employer engagement in career guidance

Employer engagement is fundamental to career guidance. Research studies shows that school activities like career talks and workplace visits that involve people from workplaces are often linked with better employment outcomes. Many young people though have limited opportunity to engage with employers and people in work while still in school. This policy brief draws on international practice and evidence, including new analysis exploring the impact of employer engagement on student transitions into work, to ask:

Why engage employers in career guidance?

What does good employer engagement looks like?

How to deliver employer engagement effectively, efficiently and equitably?

The paper also highlights ways in which schools are using online technologies to enhance student access to employers within career guidance.