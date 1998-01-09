This publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to over 180 recipient countries, including countries in transition in eastern Europe. The data show each country's intake of Official Development Assistance or Official Aid, as well as other official and private funds from Members of the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other donors. Key development indicators are given for reference.
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients 1998
Report
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 February 2007
-
11 January 2006
-
6 January 2005
-
12 January 2004
-
10 February 2003
-
17 January 2002
-
8 February 2001
-
14 January 2000
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-