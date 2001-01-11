Genetic tests are being developed at an impressive rate and a significant number has already reached the market. Substantial involvement of the private sector has led to unprecedented growth in commercial genetic testing services and in trade of such services. This trend is expected to increase as knowledge gained from the mapping of the human genome and of single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) is applied to the identification of disease-causing genes and of inherited differences in drug response. The potential socio-economic and ethical impacts are staggering. This report provides a state-of-the art review of advances in genetic testing and of main international policy concerns drawing from the OECD workshop on "Genetic Testing: Policy Issues for the New Millennium", held in Vienna on 23-25 February 2000.