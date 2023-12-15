Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Generative artificial intelligence in finance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ac7149cc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Generative artificial intelligence in finance”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac7149cc-en.
Go to top