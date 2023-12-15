The rapid acceleration in the pace of AI innovation in recent years and the advent of content generating capabilities (Generative AI or GenAI) have increased interest in AI innovation in finance, in part due to the user-friendliness and intuitive interface of GenAI tools. The use of AI in financial markets involving full end-to-end automation without any human intervention remains largely at development phase, but its wider deployment could amplify risks already present in financial markets and give rise to new challenges. This paper presents recent evolutions in AI in finance and potential risks and discusses whether policy makers may need to reinforce policies and strengthen protection against these risks.
Generative artificial intelligence in finance
Working paper
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
16 April 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
14 May 2024