Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Generative AI for anti-corruption and integrity in government

Taking stock of promise, perils and practice
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/657a185a-en
Authors
Gavin Ugale, Cameron Hall
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ugale, G. and C. Hall (2024), “Generative AI for anti-corruption and integrity in government: Taking stock of promise, perils and practice”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/657a185a-en.
Go to top