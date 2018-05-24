Gene editing aims to modify the genetic sequence at a precise genomic location. Recent breakthroughs in gene editing techniques such as the clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) system have ushered in a new era for gene editing and health innovation. The purpose of the Expert Meeting (6-7 July 2017, Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Berlin, Germany) was to explore the core scientific, legal, regulatory and societal challenges facing the responsible development and use of gene editing in somatic cells for advanced therapies. Experts noted that the trajectory of gene editing in research and development and the uptake of future therapies in the clinical setting remain unclear due to uncertainties in the scientific, regulatory, and economic landscapes. Many policy issues are also raised in the context of other emerging technologies. Governance must cope with a moving technical frontier and some level of uncertainty around risks and benefits.
Gene editing for advanced therapies
Governance, policy and society
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023