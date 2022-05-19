Skip to main content
Gender stereotypes in education

Policies and practices to address gender stereotyping across OECD education systems
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/a46ae056-en
Authors
Ottavia Brussino, Jody McBrien
OECD Education Working Papers
Brussino, O. and J. McBrien (2022), “Gender stereotypes in education: Policies and practices to address gender stereotyping across OECD education systems”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 271, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a46ae056-en.
