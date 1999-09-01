Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gender, Human Capital and Growth

Evidence from Six Latin American Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/484068456030
Authors
Donald J. Robbins
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Robbins, D. (1999), “Gender, Human Capital and Growth: Evidence from Six Latin American Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 151, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/484068456030.
Go to top