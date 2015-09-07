Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gender Equality and Economic Growth in India

A Quantitative Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbnt7zf4-en
Authors
Pierre-Richard Agénor, Jan Mares, Piritta Sorsa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Agénor, P., J. Mares and P. Sorsa (2015), “Gender Equality and Economic Growth in India: A Quantitative Framework”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1263, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbnt7zf4-en.
Go to top