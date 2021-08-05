G20 Compendium on the Use of Digital Tools for Public Service Continuity

This Compendium takes stock of the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), fifth-generation mobile telecommunication technologies (5G), and the Internet of Things (IoT) across G20 members to sustain public service continuity and provide the basis for recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. It presents 120 practices in G20 members highlighting how governments can significantly transform themselves and make the best use of digital technologies and data to serve economies and societies better, foster international collaboration, and accelerate the development of the most successful use cases. This report was originally submitted to the G20 Digital Economic Task Force in July 2021.