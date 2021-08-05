This report acts as a descriptive guide to the experience of digital identity for individuals and a potential departure for future work to realise the opportunities offered by trusted and portable digital identity. It presents the policy and normative context for digital identity, uses of digital identity during the COVID-19 crisis and the necessary enabling conditions for successful development and adoption. This report was originally submitted to the G20 Digital Economic Task Force in July 2021.
G20 Collection of Digital Identity Practices
Report for the G20 Digital Economy Tak Force, Trieste, Italy, August 2021