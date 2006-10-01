This paper outlines the regulatory framework within which occupational defined benefit pension plans are financed and addresses the challenges facing the funding of such plans. The Appendices include a summary and discussion of the funding regulations in twelve OECD countries plus Brazil – all of which have a long history of DB plans. The paper draws on these experiences in...
Funding Rules and Actuarial Methods
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Abstract
