Funding and financing of local government public investment

A framework and application to five OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/162d8285-en
Camila Vammalle, Indre Bambalaite
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Vammalle, C. and I. Bambalaite (2021), “Funding and financing of local government public investment: A framework and application to five OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/162d8285-en.
