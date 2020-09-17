This working paper examines the reasons why fragile contexts have struggled to generate momentum towards the Sustainable Development Goals and why that matters for policy and practice in a post-COVID-19 world. Drawing on multidimensional analysis and consideration of trends and trajectories of the past decade, it identifies the main challenges (including consideration of the quality of data and knowledge) associated with fragile and conflict-affected contexts and considers what steps might be taken in this Decade of Action. A range of issues associated with sustainable development will be evaluated, predominantly through reference to the 57 fragile contexts identified in the OECD States of Fragility 2020 framework. These issues include projected population growth, global poverty trends and the impact of violence in fragile contexts. This paper also considers issues of governance, inequality, climate, and performance in the human capital areas of education and health.
Fragility and Agenda 2030
Navigating shocks and pressures in fragile contexts
Working paper
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Abstract
