Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fragility and Agenda 2030

Navigating shocks and pressures in fragile contexts
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/65d5cb9c-en
Authors
Jonathan Marley, Harsh Desai
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marley, J. and H. Desai (2020), “Fragility and Agenda 2030: Navigating shocks and pressures in fragile contexts”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 82, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65d5cb9c-en.
Go to top