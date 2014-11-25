Skip to main content
Fostering and Measuring Skills

Improving Cognitive and Non-cognitive Skills to Promote Lifetime Success
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxsr7vr78f7-en
Tim Kautz, James J. Heckman, Ron Diris, Bas ter Weel, Lex Borghans
OECD Education Working Papers
Kautz, T. et al. (2014), “Fostering and Measuring Skills: Improving Cognitive and Non-cognitive Skills to Promote Lifetime Success”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxsr7vr78f7-en.
