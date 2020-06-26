In today’s world, globalisation, technological innovation and human migration have made interactions between people from different countries and cultures almost inevitable. In this context, being able to communicate in more than one language has become a key skill with important economic benefits for individuals and economies. However, the relevance of learning other languages goes beyond improving communication: it also promotes the understanding of the complexity of cultures and languages and allows students to learn about other visions of the world. These are important prerequisites for active participation in a globalised world. Therefore, learning a foreign language can act as a powerful tool to increase intercultural skills, enhance global co-operation and discover new and innovative ways of thinking and working together. Being aware of these benefits, many countries are placing increased emphasis on foreign language teaching.
Foreign language teachers as ambassadors of multilingualism and international exchange
Evidence from TALIS 2018
Teaching in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 November 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
8 June 2022
-
-
-
-
27 May 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023