The Inter-American Development Bank and the OECD have collaborated on a series of reviews of competition law and policy regimes in Latin America since 2003. After a first follow-up study carried out in 2007, this 2012 report assesses the impact of the previous reviews and recommendations on national competition policy and agencies for each of the nine countries reviewed since then: Argentina (2006), Brazil (2005/2010), Chile (2003/2010), Colombia (2009), El Salvador (2008), Honduras (2011), Mexico (2004), Panama (2010) and Peru (2004).
Follow-up to the Nine Latin American Peer Reviews of Competition Law and Policy 2012
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
