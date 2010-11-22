Skip to main content
Flood Risks, Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Benefits in Mumbai

An Initial Assessment of Socio-Economic Consequences of Present and Climate Change Induced Flood Risks and of Possible Adaptation Options
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4hv6wb434-en
Authors
Stéphane Hallegatte, Nicola Ranger, Sumana Bhattacharya, Murthy Bachu, Satya Priya, K. Dhore, Farhat Rafique, P. Mathur, Nicolas Naville, Fanny Henriet, Anand Patwardhan, K. Narayanan, Subimal Ghosh, Subhankar Karmakar, Unmesh Patnaik, Abhijat Abhayankar, Sanjib Pohit, Jan Corfee-Morlot, Celine Herweijer
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hallegatte, S. et al. (2010), “Flood Risks, Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Benefits in Mumbai: An Initial Assessment of Socio-Economic Consequences of Present and Climate Change Induced Flood Risks and of Possible Adaptation Options”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4hv6wb434-en.
