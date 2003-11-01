Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Float in Order to Fix?

Lessons from Emerging Markets for EU Accession Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/664633553338
Authors
Jorge Braga de Macedo, Helmut Reisen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Braga de Macedo, J. and H. Reisen (2003), “Float in Order to Fix?: Lessons from Emerging Markets for EU Accession Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 218, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/664633553338.
Go to top