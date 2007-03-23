Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fixed-Mobile Convergence

Market Developments and Policy Issues
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/231037284472
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), “Fixed-Mobile Convergence: Market Developments and Policy Issues”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/231037284472.
Go to top