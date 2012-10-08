This report examines the convergence of fixed and mobile (wireless) networks and services. It considers these developments against a long standing question of whether they are complementary or competitive. The report concludes that they are both. Mobile providers have garnered a very large share of traditional services, such as telephony, over the past decade. Nevertheless, mobile networks are dependent on fixed networks and could not efficiently meet the rapidly expanding demand of users without the contributions made by fixed broadband networks. Managing the differences between networks, and their respective strengths and limitations, is one reason there is still tremendous differences in the pricing of some communication services on these networks.
Fixed and Mobile Networks
Substitution, Complementarity and Convergence
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
