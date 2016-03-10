Skip to main content
Five Years after the Fukushima Daiichi Accident

Nuclear Safety Improvements and Lessons Learnt
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264253131-en
Nuclear Energy Agency
Cite this content as:

NEA (2016), Five Years after the Fukushima Daiichi Accident: Nuclear Safety Improvements and Lessons Learnt, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264253131-en.
