This paper describes and analyses the fiscal rules for subnational governments (SNGs) in OECD countries immediately prior to the COVID-19 crisis. It is based on information from the 2019 survey of fiscal rules for SNGs by the OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government. The paper analyses the details of the application of these SNG fiscal rules, and shows that the effective stringency of statutorily similar rules may vary greatly.
Fiscal rules for subnational governments
The devil’s in the details
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
5 July 2023
-
26 June 2023
-
Working paper6 June 2023
-
-
Working paper18 October 2022
-
30 September 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
7 May 2024