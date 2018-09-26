Skip to main content
Fiscal rules for sub-central governments

Design and impact
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3e6551ae-en
Authors
Douglas Sutherland, Robert Price, Isabelle Joumard
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Sutherland, D., R. Price and I. Joumard (2018), “Fiscal rules for sub-central governments: Design and impact”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3e6551ae-en.
