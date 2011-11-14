Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Reform for a Stronger Fairer and Cleaner Mexican Economy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg271q4vm34-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt, Rodrigo Paillacar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. and R. Paillacar (2011), “Fiscal Reform for a Stronger Fairer and Cleaner Mexican Economy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 904, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg271q4vm34-en.
Go to top