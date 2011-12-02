Skip to main content
Fiscal Prospects and Reforms in India

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0szw747tf-en
Authors
Richard Herd, Sam Hill, Vincent Koen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R., S. Hill and V. Koen (2011), “Fiscal Prospects and Reforms in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 911, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0szw747tf-en.
