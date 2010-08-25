Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Policy in Latin America

Countercyclical and Sustainable at Last?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km8zdcp7j41-en
Authors
Christian Daude, Ángel Melguizo, Alejandro Neut
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Daude, C., Á. Melguizo and A. Neut (2010), “Fiscal Policy in Latin America: Countercyclical and Sustainable at Last?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 291, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km8zdcp7j41-en.
Go to top