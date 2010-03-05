Skip to main content
Fiscal Policy Across Levels of Government in Times of Crisis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b10wqn46-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Monica Brezzi, Claire Charbit, Mauro Migotto, José Maria Pinero Campos, Camila Vammalle
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Blöchliger, H. et al. (2010), “Fiscal Policy Across Levels of Government in Times of Crisis”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b10wqn46-en.
