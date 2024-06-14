Fiscal Indicators

This paper is one of three in this Working Paper Series, along with those by Chouraqui et al . and Blanchard, in which the assessment of fiscal policy is reconsidered. It reviews the question of what type of budget indicators the OECD should compile. Instead of the cyclically-adjusted budget, it argues for compiling several indicators to indicate fiscal performance on several dimensions. One measure based entirely on identities can describe the debt-stabilisation gap, one can describe discretionary fiscal policy change, and one can describe the fiscal impact of the budget. Several sources of confusion can be cleared up with this multi-indicator approach: at the same time there will be the costs of explaining what indicator should be used for what purpose ...