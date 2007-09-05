Skip to main content
Fiscal Equalisation in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11n2gxx-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Olaf Merk, Claire Charbit, Lee Mizell
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. et al. (2007), “Fiscal Equalisation in OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b11n2gxx-en.
