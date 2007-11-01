Skip to main content
Fiscal Decentralisation, Chinese Style

Good for Health Outcomes?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/025220500726
Authors
Hiroko Uchimura, Johannes Jütting
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Uchimura, H. and J. Jütting (2007), “Fiscal Decentralisation, Chinese Style: Good for Health Outcomes?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 264, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/025220500726.
