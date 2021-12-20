Skip to main content
Firms going digital

Tapping into the potential of data for innovation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ee8340c1-en
Authors
David Gierten, Steffen Viete, Raphaela Andres, Thomas Niebel
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

Gierten, D. et al. (2021), “Firms going digital: Tapping into the potential of data for innovation”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 320, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ee8340c1-en.
