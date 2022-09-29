Skip to main content
Finland’s Right to Learn Programme

Achieving equity and quality in education
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/65eff23e-en
OECD
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
OECD (2022), “Finland’s Right to Learn Programme: Achieving equity and quality in education”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65eff23e-en.
