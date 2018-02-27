Skip to main content
Financing for stability

Guidance for Practitioners
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f3c7f33-en
Authors
Lydia Poole, Rachel Scott
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Poole, L. and R. Scott (2018), “Financing for stability: Guidance for Practitioners”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f3c7f33-en.
