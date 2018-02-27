This guidance outlines the process for developing financing strategies for fragile contexts: financing for stability. The process includes the concrete steps to take to deliver the financing strategy, accompanied by financing principles, and a range of tactical investments, that allow financing actors to use financing to incentivise certain behaviours and priority investments, and to invest in enabling conditions and public goods.
Financing for stability
Guidance for Practitioners
Policy paper
OECD Development Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 June 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper31 October 2023
-
Policy paper30 October 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
25 October 2023
-
Policy paper13 October 2023
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
Case study3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024