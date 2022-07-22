Financial planning and financial education for old age in times of change

This paper considers recent trends in the financial landscape, such as pension reforms, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the growing digitalisation of finance, and discusses their implications for old age financial planning and financial education polices, looking at financial decision making both in preparation for retirement and during old age. Building on recent examples of financial education policies and programmes that seek to address these challenges, the paper puts forward policy considerations to help the development of financial education policies and programmes that support financial planning for old age in times of change.